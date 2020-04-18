State Health Officials Release List of COVID-19 Cases in Nursing Homes

After a high number coronavirus cases across the state have been linked to nursing homes, with some high-profile outbreaks happening in the Bay Area, the state released a list Saturday of all the nursing facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases.

State health officials said that 261 nursing homes in California have reported having at least one case in the facility. There are a total of 1,224 nursing homes in the state.

The exact number of confirmed cases among nursing home residents and staff is not known because many facilities have not reported exact numbers. Some have, but many simply report that they have less than 11 cases – meaning the numbers can vary greatly between one and 10. The nursing homes do distinguish between resident cases and staff cases, and several have reported that there are positive tests among both.

Of the 261 facilities that reported having confirmed cases, many are in the Bay Area. The Gateway Care Center in Alameda County reported that 33 staff members and 69 residents tested positive for the virus. The Orinda Care Center in Contra Costa County reported 28 staff members and 30 residents with COVID-19.

Both the Gateway Care Center and the Orinda Care Center had past safety violations.

In Santa Clara County, both Cedar Crest and Valley House Rehab have had dozens of people who tested positive. And in Alameda County, East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center has reported 48 cases among staff and patients there.