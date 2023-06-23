Two brothers remembered after fiery, fatal crash in Dublin

Friends are remembering two East Bay brothers who died in a violent, fiery crash in Dublin earlier this week.

Multiple friends of Adam and Khaleed Rasheed, both in their 20s, told NBC Bay Area the brothers were the pair riding in a BMW M3 along Dougherty Road in Dublin late Tuesday night when the car struck a tree and light pole and burst into flames.

Both men died at the scene.

The brothers grew up in San Ramon and graduated from Dougherty Valley High School. One was enrolled in law school in San Francisco, and the other was living in Walnut Creek, friends said.

Both men were car enthusiasts and spent time with other people locally who liked cars.

A fiery, solo-vehicle crash in Dublin late Tuesday split a car in two and left two people dead, according to police. Kris Sanchez reports.

Many in that community came to the scene Thursday to pay their respects with a makeshift memorial, leaving flowers and heartfelt messages where the brothers died.

Police are still investigating the solo vehicle crash and believe speed was a factor. It was uncertain whether or not drugs or alcohol were factors.