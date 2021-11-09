SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin Officially Forced Into Recall Election Next June

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will officially be forced into a recall election next June, according to an Elections Department document obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.

“Today the Department of Elections certified that the petition to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin contains a sufficient number of valid signatures and that the petition is successful,” wrote Director of Elections John Arntz, who sent a letter to petition organizers on Tuesday notifying them of the conclusion of the certification process.

Last month, the Investigative Unit broke news that organizers hoping to oust Boudin submitted more than 83,000 signatures to election officials in hopes of holding a recall election during next June’s Primary – that was roughly 32,000 more signatures that what is required to put the issue on the ballot.

“As prescribed under California Elections Code 11225, the Department reviewed 4,174 signatures (5% of the total submitted) that were randomly selected from the 83,484 signatures submitted with the petition,” wrote Arntz. “Based on this review, the Department determined the petition contained a number of valid signatures greater than the minimum of 51,325 signatures required for the petition to be deemed successful.”

Last month, Boudin seemed to hint the recall was inevitable by holding his own anti-recall rally.

He told supporters he has followed through on his campaign promises, including reducing the number of juveniles in jail. He also vowed to fight the recall effort.

“This has nothing to do with the facts or the real challenges our communities are facing,” he told his supporters. “This has everything to do with disrespecting the will of the people.”

If voters decide to fire the district attorney, Mayor London Breed would be responsible for appointing an interim replacement until a permanent district attorney could be elected next November.

