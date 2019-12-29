South Bay

Kansas Basketball Team’s Jet Makes Emergency Landing at San Jose Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

A passenger jet carrying the Kansas University men's basketball team made an emergency landing late Sunday at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The San Jose Fire Department was called to the Airport just before 5: 30 p.m. on a report of a Swift Air 737 passenger jet with an engine out that was scheduled to return to the airport, according to an airport official.

Swift Air flight 5093 landed safely, but fire crews were on hand as a precautionary measure. The team deboarded the plane and stayed the night in San Jose.

The Kansas Jayhawks were in town to play Stanford and defeated the Cardinal 72-56 earlier Sunday.

No further details were immediately available.

