Foster City Leaders, Community Hold Candlelight Vigil for Texas Shooting Victims

Foster City leaders and community members held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night, honoring the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The name and age of each victim of Tuesday’s Texas elementary school massacre read aloud, a bell ring in their memory during Wednesday’s vigil in Foster City.

There were many who called for change as some elected officials said enough is enough.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We just need to stand up and push back and if that means pushing back against the national rifle Association, we need to do that,” San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

A Foster City schoolteacher, shaking, barely able to call for support for legislation already passed by the House of Representatives, that would increase background checks.

“I would like the senators in Washington DC to pass the HR eight bill. To do something like that,” said Foster City teacher Mark Weber.

Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi also spoke as a mother during the vigil.

“So many moms last night, including me, were feeling that to be able to be close to their children, to be able to hug their children and to be able to have their children alive is a privilege! It’s not right!” she said.

Among the more than 150 people who attended the vigil, the Vaidyanathan family said they were finding a reason to believe that society is moving, however slowly, in the right direction.

“A lot of things can be done, mental health definitely that is driving a lot of things. But at the end of the day, it is the guns that are causing what’s happening,” said Ramnath Vaidyanathan.

The Brady Center against gun violence help put together tonight’s rally and they love rallies but the real world comes with phone banks text banks and calling senators from red states to demand that elusive change.