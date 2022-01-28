Hot Air Balloon Crashes West of Sonoma, No Injuries Reported

A hot-air balloon crashed Thursday west of Sonoma, but no one was hurt thanks to a passenger's help and the captain's experience, instincts and training.

Thirteen people were on board the balloon when the burner used to power the balloon stopped working, and it deflated, causing it to go down.

A volunteer firefighter on board helped the pilot, Jeff Spear, hold it up while Spear worked to try to land it safely. The basket, unfortunately, fell off the balloon while it was 330 feet in the air.

Spear, a pilot with Sonoma Ballooning who has more than 10 years experience and more than 2,500 flights, said he's grateful he had training mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I'm glad it was second-nature," Spear said. "Because there wasn't a lot of time to figure things out up there. Just instinct and training."

Spear added that the FAA is looking into what caused the burner to stop working.