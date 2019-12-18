Despondent Domestic Violence Suspect Barricades Self in Petaluma Barber Shop

A man who was wanted for domestic violence in Novato early Wednesday morning barricaded himself in a Petaluma barber shop until early afternoon, police said.

Novato police informed Petaluma police around 9:30 a.m. that the suspect of a 5 a.m. domestic violence incident in Novato, Michael Globe, 48, of Novato might be in Mike's Barber Shop in the 700 block of Western Avenue in Petaluma.

Petaluma police learned Globe was inside the business and might have firearms in his vehicle that was parked in front of the barber shop, Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Police tried to take Globe into custody when he left the barber shop around 10 a.m. but Globe saw the officers and went back inside. No one else was inside the barber shop, Lyons said.

Globe apparently barricaded the front door with furniture. Trained negotiators contacted Globe who was despondent, appeared to be drinking alcohol and threatened to take prescription pills, Lyons said.

Traffic controls were set up in the vicinity and occupants of businesses and residents in surrounding areas were ordered to shelter in place. Some residents who lived close to the barber shop were evacuated, Lyons said. The Police Department's crisis response unit arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m., Lyons said.

Negotiations continued for the next two hours and Globe occasionally opened the front door or looked outside a front window. He allegedly displayed a knife or razor and threatened to hurt himself on more than one occasion.

A K-9 and a less lethal impact projectile was deployed when Globe opened the front door around 12:40 p.m. but neither was effective, and Globe apparently continued drinking alcohol. When he was seen lying down, a Petaluma police SWAT team took Globe into custody without incident around 12:50 p.m., Lyons said.

Globe was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bruise from the less lethal projectile and checked for other medical needs.

Globe will be arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and other offenses related to the standoff when he is released from the hospital.