Oakland shooting leaves 1 injured

One person was injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., near Frazier Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Officers found a person who had been shot several times. First responders rushed them to the hospital, though their current condition isn’t known.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to the police regarding any arrests in connection with the shooting, but have not yet heard back.
