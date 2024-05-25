Oakland

Oakland shooting leaves 1 injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday morning, according to police. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., near Frazier Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Oakland May 24

Safety concerns for Oakland graduations following shooting after Skyline’s ceremony

Oakland 24 hours ago

Effort to recall Oakland mayor moves forward

Officers found a person who had been shot several times. First responders rushed them to the hospital, though their current condition isn’t known. 

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the police regarding any arrests in connection with the shooting, but have not yet heard back.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us