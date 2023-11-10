Offshore earthquake of 4.2 magnitude rattles Northern California

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California about 7:15 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The undersea quake hit 28 miles west-northwest of Petrolia at a depth of about 11 miles, the geological survey said.

There were early reports that the quake could be felt in Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES