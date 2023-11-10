California

Offshore earthquake of 4.2 magnitude rattles Northern California

By Bay City News

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California about 7:15 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The undersea quake hit 28 miles west-northwest of Petrolia at a depth of about 11 miles, the geological survey said.

There were early reports that the quake could be felt in Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

This article tagged under:

Californiaearthquake
