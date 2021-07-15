face masks

Palo Alto School District Faces Lawsuit Over Mask Policy

By Sharon Katsuda

Blue and white facial masks
A family is suing the Palo Alto Unified School District over its mask policy.

The lawsuit says a father enrolled his son in a summer program. When the student didn't wear a mask on the first day of summer school, he was sent to the office, the lawsuit says.

The father says his son has a disability and the mask makes him unable to pronounce words correctly.

The student, whose name is not disclosed in the lawsuit, is set to become a senior at Palo Alto High School.

The lawsuit claims the school district said it would make mask exemptions on a case by case basis due to health reasons, but NBC Bay Area was not able to immediately confirm with the district the details of the case.

Meanwhile, school districts statewide are trying to determine how to deal with these types of cases come fall.

The state this week required all students, even those vaccinated, to wear masks at school but is allowing districts to decide how to implement the plan.

No social distancing will be required in schools.

