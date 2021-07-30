crime

South San Francisco Police Arrest 3 for Attacking Man, Stealing His Dog

By Bay City News

SSFPD

Three suspects were arrested this week for attacking a man in a South San Francisco hotel room and stealing his French bulldog puppy last month, police said Friday. 

South San Francisco police did not release the names of the suspects, who officers arrested Wednesday in Fremont.

The theft of the dog was reported around 11:30 p.m. on June 29 at a hotel in the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard.

The suspects forced their way into the victim's room, struck him with a weapon and stole his 8-month-old bulldog, according to police.

Investigators were able to recover the dog and returned it to the owner following the arrests.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Richard Amador at (650) 207-9323.

