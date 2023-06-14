Person of interest detained in connection to SF Mission District mass shooting: Police

A person of interest is detained in connection to Friday's mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD said Wednesday.

San Francisco police released the following statement Wednesday night:

"The San Francisco Police Department was part of a multi-jurisdictional effort that took Javier Campos into custody. Campos had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple Bay Area agencies."

The drive-by shooting at a block party on 24th Street and Treat Avenue left nine people injured. Police believe it was a "targeted and isolated" attack.

Police sources told NBC Bay Area Sunday that Campos was considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Following the shooting, a surveillance camera filmed a Mercedes sedan driving at a high rate of speed from the area, according to police sources.

Police later tied the car's license plate to Campos. Sources described him as a member of the Sureños gang with ties to other gang members throughout the Bay Area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.