Police Find Cellphone Case Belonging to Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe

By NBC Bay Area staff

Investigators said they found a key piece of evidence in the search for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe Friday.

The City of Oakley posted on their Facebook page that police found Gabe's "uniquely designed cell phone case" and her family members and friends confirmed the case belonged to Gabe.

The discovery comes a day after Oakley police detectives served a search warrant at a home in Antioch, where they believe Gabe was last seen.

Gabe, 24, was last seen on January 26.

Investigators said they believe Gabe's disappearance was "not by accident or by choice.” They suspect foul play.

Last month, police released surveillance video of a person of interest. Someone they think abandoned her car in Oakley. The person walked away from that car headed toward Antioch.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Gabe's whereabouts.

If anyone recognizes the person in the video, they are asked to call the Alexis Gabe tip line at (925) 625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.

