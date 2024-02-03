earthquake

Preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes off Northern California coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Humboldt County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey

USGS reported that the quake struck at around 12:14 p.m. and was centered around 16.4 miles west southwest of the City of Ferndale and around 30.1 miles southwest of the City of Eureka. 

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
