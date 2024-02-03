Preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes off Northern California coast

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near Humboldt County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reported that the quake struck at around 12:14 p.m. and was centered around 16.4 miles west southwest of the City of Ferndale and around 30.1 miles southwest of the City of Eureka.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES