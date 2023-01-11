Press Release: NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and Safeway Raise Over $4.4 Million for 13th Annual “Nourishing Neighbors” Holiday Food Drive Campaign

SAN JOSE, CA – (January 11, 2023) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV, Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía / KSTS, and Safeway today announced that over $4.4 million was raised to fight hunger in its 2022 Nourishing Neighbors holiday food drive campaign. The donation, equivalent to over 8.9 million meals, will benefit Bay Area Food Banks – a collaboration of seven food banks serving 11 Northern California counties, which serve over 840,000 Bay Area residents monthly.

The 13th annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign, a month-long initiative dedicated to helping Bay Area communities facing food insecurity, took place at 161 Safeway locations throughout Northern California from Oct. 5 to Dec. 25, 2022.

“As the cost of food continues to rise, we hope these funds will bring some much-needed relief for our local food banks and help move our communities forward,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “We are grateful to our many volunteers that helped spread the word, our partnership with Safeway, and their generous shoppers who donated.”

"We are once again amazed at our customers generous contributions and store teams coming together in support of this great cause," said Karl Schroeder, Division President of Safeway Northern California. “Together with partners like NBC Bay Area, Telemundo and local food banks, Nourishing Neighbors is making our neighborhoods better for our most vulnerable community members. We are honored to be a part of this tradition to address the ongoing food insecurity issues in our community."

Throughout the 2022 campaign, Safeway shoppers generously made $10 contributions by simply removing a Nourishing Neighbors flyer from the tear pads located at the checkout registers and donated. Last year, the Nourishing Neighbors food drive collected over $4 million, amounting to over 8.9 million meals for those in need.

“We are so grateful to our friends at NBC Bay Area, Telemundo and Safeway for this incredible show of support for Bay Area food banks and the people we serve. It’s wonderful to see so many in our community participate in the campaign and donate funds that will truly help nourish our neighbors,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. “The need for food assistance is on the rise again as inflation and layoffs affect more people. Bay Area food banks will continue to be on the front lines to ensure anyone who needs nutritious food can get it.”

For more information about Nourishing Neighbors, visit NBCBayArea.com’s Nourishing Neighbors page and the Safeway Foundation.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. Today, the company operates over 285 stores across Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii, under four banners, including Andronico’s, Safeway, Pak N’ Save, and Vons. In 2022, the Safeway Northern California Division donated over $27 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Safeway is a division of Albertsons Companies.

About Bay Area Food Banks

Bay Area Food Banks is a collaboration of local food banks serving northern California counties. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, BAFB collectively served 840,000 adults, seniors and children each month through nearly 1,600 food pantries, children’s programs, shelters, soup kitchens, residential programs, and other emergency food providers. Learn more at www.bayareahunger.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

NBC Bay Area & Telemundo 48 – Jay dela Cruz & Liza Catalan

415-760-0476 jay.delacruz@nbcuni.com

408-234-9540 liza.catalan@nbcuni.com

Safeway – Wendy Gutshall

925-467-3523 wendy.gutshall@safeway.com

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley – Diane Hayward

408-921-4611 dbakerhayward@shfb.org

Redwood Empire Food Bank – Rachelle Mesheau

707-523-7900 x113 rmesheau@refb.org

Napa Valley Food Bank – Shirley King

707-363-1471 sking@can-v.org

San Francisco/Marin Food Bank – Pamela Wellner

415.730.0105 pwellner@sfmfoodbank.org

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano – Cassidie Bates

925-334-2766 cbates@foodbankccs.org

Alameda County Community Food Banks – Michael Altfest

510-684-8655 maltfest@accfb.org