Retired Police Captain Hurt in Deadly Shooting at Oakland Gas Station: Sources

One victim was transported to a hospital and the other died at the scene, police said.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A shooting at an Oakland gas station Thursday left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Sources tell NBC Bay Area that a retired Oakland Police Department captain was shot while getting gas in the area of 17th and Castro streets, just north of downtown. No other updates were immediately available on the former police captain's condition.

The Oakland Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference to provide updates at 5:30 p.m. Check back here to watch a livestream of the briefing.

Police say the shooting and homicide were confirmed after 1 p.m. when officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation arrived on scene.

Officers then found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to a hospital and the other died at the scene, police said.

The deceased victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at 510- 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

