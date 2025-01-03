San Francisco announces new chief of public safety

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie announced Thursday the appointment of a chief of public safety, a new position in the city administration.

Paul Yep, the newly announced San Francisco chief of public safety, said coordinating the city's response to big events will be a key part of the job.

Yep, a retired San Francisco police commander, said he has participated in interdepartmental exercises to train for large events. The chief of public safety said the trainings need to continue.

In his new position, Yep will oversee eight departments, including police, fire, and the Department of Emergency Management. He hopes to help them work better together.

"The rank and file and the departments do great work," Yep said. "And I think where the gap was that was identified by this administration, by the mayor-elect, is the communication piece and the coordination piece."