San Francisco

San Francisco announces new chief of public safety

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie announced Thursday the appointment of a chief of public safety, a new position in the city administration.

Paul Yep, the newly announced San Francisco chief of public safety, said coordinating the city's response to big events will be a key part of the job.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Yep, a retired San Francisco police commander, said he has participated in interdepartmental exercises to train for large events. The chief of public safety said the trainings need to continue.

In his new position, Yep will oversee eight departments, including police, fire, and the Department of Emergency Management. He hopes to help them work better together.

"The rank and file and the departments do great work," Yep said. "And I think where the gap was that was identified by this administration, by the mayor-elect, is the communication piece and the coordination piece."

San Francisco Jan 2

Man dead, woman and toddler hurt after shooting at San Francisco home

San Francisco Jan 2

San Francisco police arrest man suspected in New Year's Day shooting death

San Francisco Jan 1

San Francisco community on edge following attack in New Orleans

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us