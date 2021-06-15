San Francisco

San Francisco Firefighter Dies After Battling Blaze at Airport Parking Structure

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighter Christopher Yock.
San Francisco Fire Department

A San Francisco firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died last week after battling a blaze at a parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, the fire department announced Tuesday.

Christopher Yock and other firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved multiple vehicles, last Tuesday morning. After returning home, Yock suffered an undisclosed medical emergency and died, the fire department said.

Yock had been with the department since April 2000, the department said. He spent most of his time working at Station No. 10 in the Richmond District before transferring to a truck that serves the airport in January 2019.

A vigil and ceremony of life for Yock will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Ignatius Church, which is located at 650 Parker Ave. in San Francisco.

