French Bulldog Stolen at Gunpoint in Castro Valley

Authorities are searching for suspects who held up two women at gunpoint Saturday evening in Castro Valley, taking their French bulldog and a purse with keys, which the robbers later used to steal the victim's car.

The women, a mother and her daughter, were walking their dog on Norbridge Road about 5:30 p.m. when a black 2019 KIA Niro SUV pulled in front of them, according to Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

About 4-5 suspects emerged, three carrying handguns, and approached the women. One suspect snatched a purse with the victim's wallet and keys to her home and car. Another grabbed the dog, named Tito, and all suspects left in the KIA, headed westbound on Norbridge, Kelly said.

The suspects returned to the victim's Castro Valley home about 9:45 p.m. Saturday and stole her 2019 Mercedes C63 from her driveway, Kelly said.

The KIA used by the suspects is a vehicle reported stolen from Oakland and has been involved in several robberies with firearms, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives are working to identify the suspects and safely recover the dog.