Hundreds Demand End to Police Brutality, Call for the Defunding of SFPD

Hundreds of people took to the streets of San Francisco Thursday demanding an end to police brutality and calling for the defunding of the police department.

“Power to the people, power to the people,” they shouted in front of the San Francisco Police Department Mission Station, calling for systematic change while leaving their mark.

Defund SFPD Now wants city leaders to reduce the size of the force and drastically cut into the department's $700 million budget.

They made that message permanent, painting “Defund SFPD” in yellow paint in front of the station as officers in riot gear monitored the peaceful protest.

Current situation at SF Mission Station. Defund SFPD now protesters have painted the street as officers stand by. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Xbu5yl2f1R — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) September 4, 2020

Organizers say with so many people in the nation paying attention to police violence, now is the time to call on lawmakers to create real change.

“We're taking to the streets to honor Black lives, Black victims, and survivors of police violence across the country and in SF,” said Marion Wellington from Defund SFPD Now.

San Francisco resident Terrence Paschal said he doesn't feel safe when he has to interact with police, “Whenever I go driving I don't know what's gonna happen to me.”

He says it's time for a different kind of policing.

Defund SFPD Now demand politicians who say they support changes, to act.