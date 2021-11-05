Man Killed in San Francisco Double Shooting Identified

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed in a double shooting Thursday in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood as 21-year-old Samuel Jessop of San Francisco.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Haight Street near Masonic Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, later identified as Jessop, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Immediately after the shooting, Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district includes the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the community. We encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to our office and we can connect you to resources," he said.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been two males in a sedan vehicle. Police have not announced any arrests in shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with "SFPD."