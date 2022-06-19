San Francisco Board of Education Approves New Mission Bay School

A new school in Mission Bay to meet the growing student population in the district was approved last week by the San Francisco Board of Education.

The Mission Bay School will offer education to 550 pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, AND access to a STEM learning hub for San Francisco Unified School District's high school students, and a resource for educators to receive training on new teaching methods.

The city is adopting a new housing policy that could add 31,000 students to the area, according to San Francisco Planning's Housing Element Draft Environmental Impact Report. The district anticipates 700 additional Mission Bay elementary school students due to this growth.

The district said in a presentation to the board that the Mission Bay School will provide students easier access to education and will work toward decreasing the district-wide lack of seats available to elementary school students. The school is set to open in August 2025.

"It further strengthens our commitment to each and every student in providing high quality education and ensures they succeed in the future," San Francisco Board of Education President Jenny Lam said in a press release. "We are excited to have this new school in a diverse and thriving San Francisco neighborhood where we continue to see housing growth and community development."

The plan for Mission Bay School was first proposed in the 1998 redevelopment plan by the San Francisco Redevelopment Agency, now the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure.

The school parcel that was set aside two decades ago is currently owned by the University of California San Francisco but will be transferred to the district later this year.

Construction is expected to begin December 2023 and will be funded by the 2016 Proposition A bond program.