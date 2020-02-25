San Francisco Police Search for Victim and Attackers in Viral Video

A disturbing case of bullying, or worse, was caught on camera sparking outage in San Francisco. All while police continue searching for the victim and his attackers.

A now viral video shows an Asian man collecting cans, being taunted and attacked in the Bayview District.

San Francisco police said they are actively investigating but are still trying to track down witnesses, the men responsible and the victim.

“Just somebody trying to make a living,” said longtime activist Marlene Tran from the Visitacion Valley Asian Alliance. “Why should they be harassed?”

Tran said she’s been asked to help find the victim who she fears may be in hiding.

She said it isn’t the first time an elderly Asian collecting cans has been attacked in the city.

“They were actually beaten in the past, this is the first time you see it in a video form,” said Tran.

The video is sparking anger both online and in the largely African-American community where it happened.

“The community is outraged,” said Bayview community activist Gloria Berry. “Everyone I’ve talked to, very upset, very bothered, disgusted that this happened. This is not a reflection of what the black community feels about Asian people.”

Berry said the group Hip Hop for Change is organizing a community rally to show support for the victim on Sunday.