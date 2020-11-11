San Francisco Restaurants Faced With Thanksgiving Uncertainty

One day after San Francisco’s mayor announced that a spike in COVID cases is prompting the city to shut down indoor dining, eateries that planned to serve at least some Thanksgiving meals indoors are scrambling to make new plans.

Going to the Top of the Mark for Thanksgiving is a tradition for many, and the hotel was making a number of changes to allow that to continue until Mayor London Breed’s announcement.

“We have a tradition here of hosting Thanksgiving brunch and lunch throughout the day,” said Michael Pace. “This year we had changed it obviously to be compliant with limited occupancy with 25% and menus that were tailored to be individually a la carte served.”

Pace is general manager of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel. He says those plans changed the moment they announced the new rollback because of a spike in COVID cases.

“Now it’s a matter of calling them back and saying ‘unfortunately we can't do that,’” he said. “For me the most difficult thing was to tell the staff that was going to come back.”

The hotel remains open, and the new plan is to pivot again.

“We definitely know Thanksgiving is not going to happen at the Top of the Mark but we’re going to do a to go orders online,” said Pace.

At Franco's Latin Table, the restaurant hoped to have limited indoor seating on Thanksgiving. Now they’re looking at all outdoor seating – weather permitting - and food to go.

“Since it's really cold now, we are going to open for lunch time and do small roast chicken for families, that way they can have small dinners at home,” said Mauricio Franco.