San Jose Martial Arts Instructor Arrested in Sexual Assault of Child

By Stephen Ellison

Police in San Jose last week arrested a martial arts instructor on charges of sexual assault involving a child, according to the police department release Tuesday.

Ernest Ramirez, 54, of San Jose was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on June 9, police said. He faces multiple aggravated sexual assault charges, including one count of rape of a child under 14 and four counts of oral copulation on a child under 14 by force or fear.

Ramirez owned and operated a martial arts studio in downtown San Jose as well as an after-school program for Trace Elementary School in San Jose, where he met the victim, police said.

The victim attended the after-school program between August 2020 and June 2021, when the sexual assaults occurred, police said. The victim had since relocated with family out of state when they reported the incidents.

Anyone with information on Ramirez and any similar incidents is should contact Detective Montoya of the San José Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1382 or e-mail 3644@sanjoseca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

