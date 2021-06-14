reopening the bay area

Saratoga's Mountain Winery Releases Summer Concert Schedule

Music venue to reopen after nearly two years without a live show due to pandemic restrictions

By Stephen Ellison

After nearly two years idle because of coronavirus restrictions, the iconic Mountain Winery is ready to host concerts again.

The venue tucked into the hills above Saratoga released its 2021 concert schedule Monday and will begin selling tickets to select shows at 10 a.m. Friday.

Country group Little Big Town will kick off the series on July 31, and the season's lineup includes Indigo Girls, Los Lobos and the Mavericks, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gary Clark Jr., Boys II Men and Gipsy Kings.

Stellar acts with Northern California roots also are among the featured players, including Tower of Power (Oakland), Train (San Francisco) and Chris Isaak (Stockton).

For a full list of shows, visit the winery website.

Formerly the Paul Masson Winery established in the early 20th century, the Mountain Winery has been hosting concerts since 1958, with the likes of Ray Charles, Diana Ross and Willie Nelson as headliners.

The winery indicated more shows could be added to the 2021 schedule, which currently runs July 31 through Oct. 30.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaSaratogaconcert seriesMountain Winery
