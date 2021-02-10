School District in East Bay Reopens Campuses for Youngest Students

The youngest students in the San Ramon Valley School District returned to campus Wednesday after months of pressure from parents in the East Bay district.

Students in transitional kindergarten through second grade returned to in-person classes this week, and next week, third through fifth graders are scheduled to return along with special day classes.

A plan for grades 6-12 still is being worked out.

Meanwhile the legal pressure is mounting in San Francisco, where the city attorney added to the lawsuit against the city’s public school district, alleging San Francisco Unified violated children's constitutional rights and treated rich and poor students differently.

Mayor London Breed has said she can’t see how schools can reopen this school year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday a proposed $6.6 billion package for reopening schools addresses learning loss and incentivizes safe reopening. The package would include standards for testing, spacing, personal protective equipment and perhaps would allow for an extended school year and school day.

As for teacher vaccines, Newsom said based on the doses the state is getting, there’s no way to vaccinate them all without taking doses from people 65 and older who have more serious potential outcomes. He added that the state is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say teacher vaccinations are not necessary for safe school reopenings.

The CDC is expected to release revised guidelines, but it's not clear if the position on teacher vaccines will change.