SF Police Investigate Homicide at Reported Illegal Sideshow

San Francisco police early Monday morning said they were investigating a homicide in the city's Mission Terrace neighborhood, where an illegal sideshow reportedly had been taking place.

At least one person was dead after shots rang out at about 1 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and Ocean Avenue, where hundreds of people were participating in or watching an illegal sideshow, witnesses told NBC Bay Area.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shot. Police did not confirm the details about the illegal sideshow.

According to multiple witnesses, as vehicles were taking turns doing spins and burnouts, several gunshots rang out, and that sent the crowd scrambling.

Officers were seen placing evidence markers next to a gun in the street. Mission Street was closed between Ocean and Persia avenues.

No further details were immediately available.