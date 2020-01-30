Shake Shack to Open First SF Location, With a Local Twist

Amid those pesky Super Bowl hangovers Monday, San Francisco burger lovers may find solace with the opening of the city's first Shake Shack.

The chain restaurant popular for smash-style burgers, crinkle fries and frozen-custard shakes is opening its fourth Bay Area location in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, according to Eater SF.

Shake Shack already has stores in Palo Alto, San Mateo and Marin County. Two more Bay Area locations are planned for Westfield San Francisco Centre and Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Eater SF said.

What sets this particular burger chain apart from the masses is its model for making each restaurant's menu unique to the locale, collaborating with regional food and beverage makers to give it more local flavor, Eater SF said.

In the case of the SF outlet, Eater SF says it will feature the California Cold Rush dessert, which contains flavors provided by Pacific Heights bakery B. Patisserie; the Golden State Double burger, made with beef from Richards Grassfed Beef; and beers from local breweries Fort Point Beer Company, 21st Amendment Brewery and Drake’s Brewing Company.

Shake Shack, based in New York City, started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park and now has more than 275 locations worldwide, according to its website.