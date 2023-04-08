At Least 1 Hurt Following Shooting on I-880 in Fremont: CHP

A shooting caused the southbound lanes of interstate 880 to shut down near the Milpitas and Fremont border Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said that at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A CHP official told NBC Bay Area the shooting caused all southbound lanes of 880 to shut down near Dixon Landing Road just after 7 p.m.

At this time, two lanes are open and the other lanes are still closed as authorities continue to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.