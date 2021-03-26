San Jose

Silicon Valley's New Landmark? Introducing the ‘Breeze of Innovation'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose park could soon have a state-of-the-art structure that is sure to turn a lot of heads.

The "Breeze of Innovation" structure has been chosen as a new Silicon Valley landmark.

If approved by the San Jose City Council in May, the structure will be set up at Arena Green in Guadalupe River Park.

The structure, which features 500 dynamic rods, is designed to sway in the wind while generating power to light up at night.

The design was picked out from nearly 1,000 submissions from more than 70 countries.

So far, more than $2 million has been raised to pay for the project.

