SJPD Releases Surveillance Video in Fatal Hit and Run

San Jose police on Wednesday released surveillance video footage related to a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning and are asking for the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle.

Officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a collision in the area of South First and Reed streets and located a bicycle rider down in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The bicyclist was riding south on South First Street when a vehicle going north in the southbound lanes hit him. The driver and the truck, described as a black Chevrolet Silverado with a cover over the bed and likely front-end damage, remain at large.

The video released by police Wednesday shows the truck and a suitcase the victim was carrying sliding across the street after the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Templeman of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at 408-277-4654.