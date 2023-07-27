Fans line up early for Swift swag at truck outside Levi's Stadium

Taylor Swift fans, or "Swifties," were lined up early Thursday morning to buy Swift swag at a merchandise truck outside Levi's Stadium ahead of the pop superstar's two weekend shows.

The truck wa scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Thursday, and by that time the first person in line already had been there for 5 hours.

Some of those early arrivers came from as far away as Sacramento and say it's worth the wait.

The sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday each are expected to have 58,000 fans on hand.