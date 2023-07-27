Taylor Swift

Fans line up early for Swift swag at truck outside Levi's Stadium

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Taylor Swift fans, or "Swifties," were lined up early Thursday morning to buy Swift swag at a merchandise truck outside Levi's Stadium ahead of the pop superstar's two weekend shows.

The truck wa scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Thursday, and by that time the first person in line already had been there for 5 hours.

Some of those early arrivers came from as far away as Sacramento and say it's worth the wait.

The sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday each are expected to have 58,000 fans on hand.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftSanta Clara
