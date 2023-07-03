San Jose product Joey ‘Jaws' Chestnut seeks 16th hot dog eating title

Another Fourth of July likely means another triumph for onetime San Jose resident Joey "Jaws" Chestnut.

The hands-down top competitive eater of all time, Chestnut on Tuesday will go after his 16th Mustard Yellow Belt at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

The competition starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time and airs on ESPN2.

The greatest hot dog eater of all time defends his title at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, winning his 15th championship.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Chestnut holds the world record for most franks and buns consumed in 10 minutes with 76, set in 2021. He also holds 54 other competitive eating records, including chicken wings (182 in 30 minutes), tacos (54 in 10 minutes) and pulled pork sandwiches (45 in 10 minutes), according to Major League Eating.

Chestnut, 39, who resides in Westfield, Indiana, has won the Mustard Belt 15 times in the past 16 years, his only loss since 2007 coming against San Jose native Matt Stonie in 2015.

Chestnut was a student at San Jose State University when he started in competitive eating in 2005. Two years later he started his historic Nathan's Famous hot dog run with a victory over five time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi.

In this year's women's contest, eight-time champion Miki Sudo, 38, is the favorite. She holds the women's record with 48.5 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes.

The women's competition is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. PT.