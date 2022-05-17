Elmwood Jail

Inmates Injured Following Fights at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

elmwood
NBC Bay Area

Injuries are reported following two large-scale fights involving inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Several inmates have been transported to a hospital for treatment and no injuries are considered life threatening, sheriff's officials said, adding no deputies were hurt during the incidents.

Sources within the jail tell NBC Bay Area at least one of the fights took place around 4:30 p.m. in an area called "the camp." The sources also said deputies had to set up a medical triage area for injured inmates.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Elmwood JailSanta Clara CountySanta Clara County Sheriff's Officemilpitas
