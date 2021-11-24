Palo Alto Police Arrest 2 in Large Burglary Attempt

Police made two arrests in an attempted smash-and-grab mob robbery at The RealReal in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday evening, the Palo Alto Police Department announced on Wednesday.

According to police reports, a private security guard called the police after 30 to 40 suspects tried to break through the front glass door of the business at 11:18 p.m.

Officers arrived immediately and the suspects began to flee in around 20 cars.

No suspects broke into the business, according to police.

Police stopped one fleeing vehicle on Willow Road and Chester Street in Menlo Park, described to be a green 2017 Ford Escape with no license plates. Inside the vehicle was $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise from another The RealReal location in Larkspur, which faced a burglary that evening.

The two suspects in the vehicle were 20-year-old Keyonni Marie Jones of Richmond and 21-year-old Imani Kevyonna Barnes of Vallejo. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony charges related to commercial burglary and conspiracy.

Police will continue to work with the Central Marin Police Authority to find connections with both The RealReal burglaries and other similar crimes seen in the region. The investigation is ongoing, and police said they will work to find other suspects involved in the attempted stint.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.