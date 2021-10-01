Water Main Break in Alamo Causes Flooding, Damage, Cuts Service to Dozens

A water main break in Alamo early Friday morning caused one roadway to buckle, flooded an intersection and cut water to dozens of residents as crews scrambled to get it fixed.

At least 182 customers were without water after the 8-inch pipeline ruptured on Hemme Avenue at Danville Boulevard, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District. The fire department received the first call at about 12:40 a.m.

Hemme Avenue was closed as crews worked to repair the 70-year-old pipe, which reportedly is made of asbestos concrete.

EBMUD said emergency repairs disrupted water service on the following streets: Hemme Avenue, Danville Boulevard, Ironwood Place, Corwin Drive, Barbee Lane, Los Alamos Court, Via Copla, Volz Court, Sonoma Way, Kemline Court, La Sonoma Court, La Sonoma Drive and Massoni Court.

The estimated time for water restoration was 1:30 p.m. Friday, the district said.