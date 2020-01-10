49ers Unveil New Signature Foods, Drinks For First Playoff Game at Levi’s Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers and concessions partner Levy unveiled new, limited edition signature foods and drinks to be featured during the first playoff game in the nearly six-year history of Levi's Stadium.

Specialty menu items and beverages will be available in specific locations at the stadium's main concourses and premium seating sections during Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers said.

The game, airing on NBC Bay Area, kicks off at 1:35 p.m. Premium gates open at 10:35 a.m., and stadium gates open at 11:35 a.m.

A souvenir cup also will be available with some drinks, the team said. Here's a list of food and drink specials fans attending the big game will find:

Main concourse and Zenni Zone concessions

Fritos Cheesy Elote Nachos: corn chips, Tostito’s cheese sauce, roasted corn, jalapeños, cotija cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto dust, available behind Section 108 and 302

Loaded Bulgogi Pork Nacho: pulled Korean barbecue pork, jalapeño cheese sauce, kimchi, green onion, and gochujang crema, available behind Section 124 and 313

Loaded Big Kid Dog: foot-long hot dog topped with mac and cheese and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto dust, available behind Section 304

Loaded Tots: pulled buffalo chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onion, and Frank’s RedHot Sauce, available behind Section 122 and 319

Dungeness Crab Sammy: Dungeness crab with lemon, chives, and Old Bay seasoning, served on a buttered spilt-top roll, available behind Section 124

Club and suite experiences