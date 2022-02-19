Francesco Friedrich

Germany Wins Gold, Silver in Four-Man Bobsled

Francesco Friedrich wins back-to-back gold in four-man boblsed

By Marsha Green

Francesco Friedrich

Germany goes 1-2 in the four-man bobsled at the 2022 Winter Games.

Germany never relinquished its lead throughout the event, with Johannes Lochner finishing in the top spot after run 1 and Francesco Friedrich holding onto the dominating lead for the rest of the event.

Friedrich finished with the top time (3:54.30) after four runs to claim gold, his fourth Olympic gold medal. The victory makes Friedrich the first to win back-to-back gold medals in the four-man event.

The other German team piloted by Lochner was not going out without a fight, finishing closely behind to take silver with a total time of 3:54.67

Canada, led by Justin Kripps rounded out the top three winning bronze with a time of 3:55.09.

German's third qualifying team, led by Christoph Hafer was very close to coming in third, which would've given Germany a podium sweep. Instead, they finished fourth with a time of 3:55.15.

Friedrich won two-man gold earlier in the Olympics, and tonight's medals brings Germany up to 27 total medals, including 12 golds in Beijing.

Hunter Church's Team USA foursome finished 10th and fellow American teammate Frank Del Duca and his group finished 13th, tied with Romania.

