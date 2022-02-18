Watch David Wise, Alex Ferreira's Medal-Winning Runs in Freeski Halfpipe

The men's freestyle skiing halfpipe podium at the 2022 Beijing Olympics featured the same athletes from the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Just in a different order.

New Zealand's Nico Porteous jumped from third to first, bumping down Team USA's David Wise and Alex Ferreira one spot each. Porteous used a score of 93.0 on his first run to become the first skier other than Wise to win the Olympic event.

Wise, the two-time defending champion, scored a 90.75 on his first run to earn silver. The 31-year-old came up just short of becoming the first American male to win the same event at three consecutive Winter Games.

Ferreira also made it to the Olympic podium thanks to his first run, scoring an 86.75.

Ferreira now owns an Olympic halfpipe silver and bronze.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The men's halfpipe final was the last freestyle skiing event of the 2022 Winter Games. Team USA earned the most freeski medals with eight and was tied for the second-most golds (two) with Switzerland and Sweden. China won the most golds with four and the second-most total medals with six.

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous won gold in a windy men’s freeski halfpipe final, dethroning two-time Olympic champion David Wise, who took silver. Fellow American Alex Ferreira took bronze.