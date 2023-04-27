Berkeley

Pints for Paws

Saturday, June 3rd 2PM-5PM

By Amelia Lee

Tickets are on sale for The Official Pints for Paws®. This is a great event to enjoy with your dog, family and friends (21+ and over) while benefiting Berkeley Humane’s life-saving programs!

Every person receives a commemorative Belgian style glass to enjoy unlimited tastings of some of the best local craft beers and ciders, local artisan wines, handcrafted vodka and more! The event will also feature live music, games, an auction, food trucks, and hundreds of crowd-friendly dogs. 

Support shelter animals and register for the event or donate today. Get 10% off your tickets to Pints for Paws® May 1-15 with code BP23.

Purchase your ticket here: berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws

When: Saturday, June 3rd from 2PM-5PM
Where: 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley

For more information, please click HERE.

