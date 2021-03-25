Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, RH, Rite Aid, Nike & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.
GameStop — Shares rose 31% in midday trading as the volatile video game retailer stock looked to snap a losing streak and curb steep losses from the prior session. GameStop, which reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, is down about 20% so far this week.
Darden Restaurants — The restaurant brand owner's stock price gained 4.7% after the company reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations. Darden said it's forecasting fiscal fourth-quarter results will show that it's on the way to recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as more customers flock to Olive Garden and its other chains.
Money Report
RH – Shares of the home furnishings provider jumped 6.4% after RH beat top and bottom line estimates during the fourth quarter. The company earned $5.07 per share compared to the expected $4.76. Revenue came in at $813 million, above the expected $798 million. RH forecasts sales growth of at least 50% during the first quarter.
Rite Aid – The drug store chain's shares dropped more than 20% after Rite Aid said it expects to report a net loss for fiscal 2021. The company said sales of cough, cold and flu-related products declined by nearly 37% during the most recent quarter. "Fourth quarter 2021 financial results were significantly impacted by a soft cough, cold and flu season, ongoing impacts related to COVID-19 and challenging weather conditions," Rite Aid said in a statement.
Nike – Shares of the sportswear giant dropped more than 4% after a statement surfaced on Chinese social media in which the sports giant said it was "concerned" about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.
Jefferies Financial Group – The Wall Street firm's share price fell about 3.5% even after the company beat estimates on top and bottom line in its first-quarter report. Jefferies reported an EPS of $2.13, higher than a FactSet estimate of $1.24 per share.
ViacomCBS — The media stock dipped 3% after research firm MoffettNathanson downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from neutral. The firm said in a note that ViacomCBS was smart to sell additional stock but still appeared to be a "have-not" in the media space.
Cisco Systems — The tech stock added 1.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco to buy from neutral. Goldman said in a note that the potential for increased spending by businesses to make their offices better for video conferencing presents "fundamental upside" for Cisco.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Pippa Stevens and Tom Franck contributed reporting.