Gov. Newsom to Announce New Efforts in Fight Against Climate Change

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new efforts in the fight against climate change in California.

The announcement will take place Wednesday at noon during a press conference.

Throughout the month of September, Newsom signed various executive orders and legislation to further his environmental efforts across the Golden State.

As the Bay Area and other parts of California deal with the effects of raging wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom attacked the idea that the fires are natural in any way. He said the cause is climate change and said anyone who thinks differently is in denial. Robert Handa reports.

California will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in 15 years, establishing a timeline in the nation's most populous state that could force U.S. automakers to shift their zero-emission efforts into overdrive.

Newsom also held California Climate Action Day, where he had conversations with local, state and world leaders on a wide range of climate issues.

In mid-September, Newsom met with President Trump and other officials. The meeting revealed how divided the country is when it comes to climate change.

California has seen devastating wildfires in 2020 and has reached a milestone by a single fire surpassing the 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon border came a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stressed the importance of battling climate change immediately. "What we're experiencing right here is coming to every community all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change."