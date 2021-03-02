Vaccine Appointments Canceled as Supply Problems Continue in the Bay Area

The White House says there will be enough supply for every adult by the end of May, but for right now, supply is still an issue.

Sutter Health says it is running out, canceling 40,000 vaccine appointments across its system over the next week. It may have to cancel 50,000 more, it says, due to inconsistent supply from the state -- all of them second shots for patients.

Dave Johnson got his first shot Feb. 6.

“What a relief, I gotta tell you,” said Dave Johnson. “You can’t anticipate how it feels to get that first shot.”

But then his second dose scheduled for Friday was canceled. Sutter Health told him it will be rescheduled in 7-10 days.

The initial relief of getting a first shot now turns to questions if he’ll get his second in time.

“It's a real disappointment because you’re so looking forward to get this over with,” Johnson said. “I understand we can wait a while, we’ll see. No information, just they had to cancel it, they don’t have the vaccine, they’ll get in touch with us.”

This comes as the federal government pledges to step up its rollout. The vaccine timeline – accelerated.

President Joe Biden said 15 million more doses are being shipped to states this week.

"We're now on a path to have enough vaccine for every adult by the end of May,” said Biden.

Two months earlier than previously estimated thanks to Johnson & Johnson partnering with its rival, Merck, to produce more of its one shot vaccine.

"This is the type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War II we also invoked the defense production act,” said Biden.

But for now, tens of thousands in Northern California have to wait.