1 Dead, 3 Injured in Gunbattle After Fight at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood: Police

One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning in what started as a fight, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 1:55 a.m. at a 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, where police say a fight spilled into the parking lot before at least two people exchanged gunfire.

One man was found dead at the scene, and the other three injured parties were found at local hospitals, police said.

The fight started on the gym's basketball court, police said.

No further details were immediately available.