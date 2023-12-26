Good news: Looking back at the Bay Area's uplifting stories of 2023

In a year filled with stories of heartache and devastation, there were still plenty of moments of happiness and inspiration.
Relive some of the Bay Area stories from 2023 that had us cracking a big smile, shedding a few tears of joy or feeling moved to make a difference.
Bride, forced to call off wedding, donates $15,000 reception to nonprofit that once helped her family
Just weeks before her wedding, a bride in the South Bay was compelled to call it off. Hoping to turn something bad into something good, she decided to donate the entire event to a local nonprofit so they could throw a party.
Batkid 10 years later: Crime-fighting cancer survivor doing ‘amazing'
Remember him? Back in 2013, Batkid became a legend when he saved the city of San Francisco. This year, we learned the now-teenager is doing "amazing."
Livermore man's ‘trashy' content inspires loyal social media following
Andy Wang's “trashy” content isn't what you might think. For the past few years, he's been cleaning up illegal dumping sites across the Bay Area and posting the before-and-after shots on social media – content that appears to be motivating others to get outside and clean up their neighborhoods.
49ers players lift spirits during visit to children's hospital
Several San Francisco 49ers players took a break from the grind of the regular season to lift the spirits of patients and staff members at a local children's hospital.
San Ramon 10-year-old, inspired by one man's kindness crusade, vows to complete 10 acts of kindness to celebrate birthday
Kindness can be contagious. Just look at Maxx Raser and Bryan Tsiliacos. When Raser, 10, learned about Tsiliacos' mission to complete 30 acts of kindness to celebrate turning 30, the youngster was inspired to do the same.
Former San Quentin inmate graduates from Cal State East Bay
Forrest Jones used to spend his time behind bars at San Quentin State Prison. This year, he finished up his time at Cal State East Bay with a bachelor's degree in sociology.
Struggling Santa Rosa restaurant gets much-needed boost after viral TikTok video
Thanks to a viral video on TikTok and community support, a once-empty Santa Rosa noodle house was full with customers again.
‘They save each other': Incarcerated veterans live with, train rescued puppies at California state prison
Sam Brinegar rescues puppies from animal shelters and brings them to Soledad Correctional Training Facility, where they live with and are trained by incarcerated veterans. It's a transformative experience, the incarcerated vets say.
UC Berkeley law student guides 60-year-old living on the streets into stable housing
Having experienced homelessness as a child, Berkeley law student Anthony Carrasco didn't think twice about helping out a homeless man he found living in a carport near campus. That man, Nardo Andrus, and Carrasco have since developed a close friendship, and Carrasco has helped Andrus find housing.
Dog trapped under rock pile at San Francisco's Ocean Beach rescued
Trapped under a large pile of rocks at San Francisco's Ocean Beach, a 1-year-old springer spaniel was saved by a San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer and later reunited with her family.
2 high school students in San Jose get perfect score on AP Calculus test
Not one but two San Jose high school students earned a perfect score on their AP calculus test.