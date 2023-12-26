Good news: Looking back at the Bay Area's uplifting stories of 2023

In a year filled with stories of heartache and devastation, there were still plenty of moments of happiness and inspiration.

Relive some of the Bay Area stories from 2023 that had us cracking a big smile, shedding a few tears of joy or feeling moved to make a difference.

Just weeks before her wedding, a bride in the South Bay was compelled to call it off. Hoping to turn something bad into something good, she decided to donate the entire event to a local nonprofit so they could throw a party.

I've never heard of anyone ever calling a nonprofit and saying, 'We want to donate a $15,000 party in two weeks to you.' This just doesn't happen. Maria Daane, Parents Helping Parents executive director

Remember him? Back in 2013, Batkid became a legend when he saved the city of San Francisco. This year, we learned the now-teenager is doing "amazing."

I'm doing amazing. I would love to just say, 'Yeah, I’m fine.' Miles Scott, aka Batkid

Andy Wang's “trashy” content isn't what you might think. For the past few years, he's been cleaning up illegal dumping sites across the Bay Area and posting the before-and-after shots on social media – content that appears to be motivating others to get outside and clean up their neighborhoods.

I've seen people post what they've been doing for their neighborhoods and the stuff that they've been doing to try and keep the neighborhood clean. It just really feels nice to know I've inspired people.

Andy Wang

Several San Francisco 49ers players took a break from the grind of the regular season to lift the spirits of patients and staff members at a local children's hospital.

The season gets busy, but there's always enough time to make for kids who are in need. The difference you can make with such an easy gesture is worth my time.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers defensive end

Kindness can be contagious. Just look at Maxx Raser and Bryan Tsiliacos. When Raser, 10, learned about Tsiliacos' mission to complete 30 acts of kindness to celebrate turning 30, the youngster was inspired to do the same.

I thought it was so cool. It was really kind, and I wanted to do it, too.

Maxx Raser

Forrest Jones used to spend his time behind bars at San Quentin State Prison. This year, he finished up his time at Cal State East Bay with a bachelor's degree in sociology.

Walking across that stage today was a proud moment for me. Forrest Jones

Thanks to a viral video on TikTok and community support, a once-empty Santa Rosa noodle house was full with customers again.

I’m really happy and thankful for the people in this town, in this community, to come and help my family. Voung Le, Lee's Noodle House owner

Sam Brinegar rescues puppies from animal shelters and brings them to Soledad Correctional Training Facility, where they live with and are trained by incarcerated veterans. It's a transformative experience, the incarcerated vets say.

A dog doesn't care what you have done. If you are an incarcerated person, that dog doesn't care why you were there. All they care about is that you love them. That's it. That's all they want. Sam Brinegar

Having experienced homelessness as a child, Berkeley law student Anthony Carrasco didn't think twice about helping out a homeless man he found living in a carport near campus. That man, Nardo Andrus, and Carrasco have since developed a close friendship, and Carrasco has helped Andrus find housing.

I think looking at [unhoused] folks as people and seeing their dignity is essential. Anthony Carrasco

Trapped under a large pile of rocks at San Francisco's Ocean Beach, a 1-year-old springer spaniel was saved by a San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer and later reunited with her family.

However it happened, we’re so glad she’s now safe and sound at home! San Francisco Animal Care and Control

Not one but two San Jose high school students earned a perfect score on their AP calculus test.

The probability of getting a perfect score is extremely low and these two students from the same school did it! Leena Guttal, Silver Creek High School AP calculus teacher