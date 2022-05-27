Anxious Parents Pick Up Kids After Alleged Social Media Threat at Fairfield School

Fearful parents in Fairfield picked up their kids Friday morning from Rodriguez High School after an alleged threat was posted on social media against "RHS," according to school officials.

In the wake of the Texas school shooting earlier this week, school officials notified police right away and gave parents the option of taking their children out of school with an excused absence. Many parents chose to take their kids home.

Some parents arrived with tears in their eyes and a sense of panic in their voices as they anxiously made calls, trying to get a hold of their kids.

Fairfield police responded to the campus, saying their actions were motivated by an abundance caution for the safety of students and staff.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The social media threat, they've learned, is one that is being investigated nationwide at schools with the acronym "RHS."