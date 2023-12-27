Bay Area's top entertainment stories of 2023

The Bay Area had its fair share of entertainment headlines this year.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest entertainment news that happened in the region for 2023.

Tens of thousands of Swifties took over Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara late July as music superstar Taylor Swift performed there for her "Eras Tour."

The tour was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. The City of Santa Clara temporarily renamed itself "Swiftie Clara" and gave Swift an honorary mayor title.

The Bay Area BeyHive were in formation in late August as pop superstar Beyoncé took the stage at Levi’s Stadium for her anticipated "Renaissance World Tour."

Just like Taylor Swift, who performed a month earlier, Beyoncé was named an honorary mayor of Santa Clara. She was also given a key to the city.

The ladies weren't the only ones taking over Levi's Stadium. Singer Ed Sheeran’s performance in Santa Clara on Sept. 16 actually broke the event space’s attendance record, according to San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido.

Close to 80,000 people attended the concert at Levi's. The previous attendance record of 77,000 people was set by World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) WrestleMania 31 event in 2015.

Bay Area's hip-hop royalty was well-represented during a visit to the White House back in January. This was part of Golden State Warriors' visit as they were honored following their 2022 NBA Championship win.

Rappers E-40, Too $hort and Mistah F.A.B. attended the event as they took a pic with Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Vallejo's own E-40 had a memorable 2023. In addition to his White House visit, a street was named after him in his hometown.

Last July, Vallejo City Council voted to name a mile of Magazine Street as "E-40 Way." E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was honored during a street renaming ceremony in October.

Another rap legend was honored with a street renaming in the Bay Area.

In November, the city of Oakland honored Tupac Shakur by remaining a portion of MacArthur Boulevard after the late rap icon. Family, friends and fans attended the unveiling of "Tupac Shakur Way" in Oakland.

A Bay Area street vendor was attacked in February outside the SAP Center in San Jose. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during legendary Mexican singer Ana Gabriel's concert. Saul Reconco, the vendor who was attacked, told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo that Gabriel had offered to pay his medical bills.

