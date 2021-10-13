Deadline Arrives for Workers at SF Restaurants, Gyms to Show Proof of Vaccination

Wednesday marked another milestone in San Francisco’s fight against COVID-19 and its return to normalcy as the deadline arrived for employees at certain businesses to submit proof of vaccination to the city's Department of Health.

The mandate is for people working at any business that serves food and drinks, recreation facilities or gyms.

San Francisco's next pandemic-related deadline is Nov. 30, when city and county employees must submit proof of vaccination or face termination.

