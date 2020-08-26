Bay Area Winemakers Concerned Wildfire Smoke Will Impact This Year's Harvest

Livermore winemakers said the devastating fires the past few years brought smoke to the area, but the harvest was already just about done and didn't make much of an impact.

But the hot weather and fires raging in the Bay Area now will definitely impact this year's crops.

Winemaker Meredity Sarboraria said it has been a challenging year, citing the recent heat wave, tables shutting down due to the pandemic and now concerns about smoke taint.

Sarboraria said they will not waste this year's crops and members will still get a taste of the 2020 in bottles two years from now. She hopes members will be back on the property in a couple weeks for the club release.

Meanwhile, nearby Cuda Ridge Winery will be open this weekend, despite the smoke.

Owner Larry Dino just switched over to his N95 mask and said they are ready for visitors. He is hoping people will turn out this weekend and is hopeful most of the smoke will not be too bad.